Doug Goldstein

Do you know what your retirement income needs are? How much will it cost you to live during retirement?

There is no one magic answer as your retirement income should be determined by your personal needs.

David Trahair, CPA and financial writer, concurs that retirement is a personal case-by-case situation. He advises how to calculate your retirement goal based on your own personal situation, a one-size fits all approach to retirement planning is useless. David explains how listeners could look at their financial needs and plan accordingly.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

