Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

How much money do you need to be happy? In other words, can financial stability bring happiness?

Bestselling author of The Five Secrets You Must Discover Before You Die, Dr. John Izzo and Doug explore what happiness really is and the underlying question, “Does money make a person happier?”

Advertisement

Dr. Izzo spoke to 250 people with 18,000 years of cumulative life experience and found one thing in common: your internal mindset about how you see money impacts your happiness more than the dollar amount in your bank account.

Listen to his research that shows if financial stability really brings happiness.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTrump Mediates Sudan Israel Peace: Third Arab-Israel Deal In Two Months
Next article‘Jews for Trump’ Pelted with Eggs, Stones, Punched Out in Times Square
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...