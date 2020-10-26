Photo Credit: courtesy

How much money do you need to be happy? In other words, can financial stability bring happiness?

Bestselling author of The Five Secrets You Must Discover Before You Die, Dr. John Izzo and Doug explore what happiness really is and the underlying question, “Does money make a person happier?”

Dr. Izzo spoke to 250 people with 18,000 years of cumulative life experience and found one thing in common: your internal mindset about how you see money impacts your happiness more than the dollar amount in your bank account.

Listen to his research that shows if financial stability really brings happiness.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show