Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Most investors think they have “safety of principal” in their portfolios… but do they really? Doug Goldstein, CFP®, explains what “safety of principal” means and how to get it. Certificates of Deposits or “CDs” are a great option for the conservative investor. Doug advises about the different types of CDs and who should invest in this “safe” approach.

Keep your loved one’s estate out of probate.

Advertisement

Estate planner and author Ronald Farrington Sharp explains the difference between a will and a trust. Ronald’s book Living Trust for Everyone offers practical advice for those trying to avoid unnecessary estate costs. Doug and Ronald discuss the difference between a “will” and a “trust” and what the ideal situation is for each of these arrangements

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBibi Doling Out 6 Billion Shekels Only to Israelis Making Under 640,000 a Year
Next articleOutgoing Chief of University Heads Questions Rejection of Ariel U in Samaria
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...