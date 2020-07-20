Photo Credit: courtesy

Most investors think they have “safety of principal” in their portfolios… but do they really? Doug Goldstein, CFP®, explains what “safety of principal” means and how to get it. Certificates of Deposits or “CDs” are a great option for the conservative investor. Doug advises about the different types of CDs and who should invest in this “safe” approach.

Keep your loved one’s estate out of probate.

Estate planner and author Ronald Farrington Sharp explains the difference between a will and a trust. Ronald’s book Living Trust for Everyone offers practical advice for those trying to avoid unnecessary estate costs. Doug and Ronald discuss the difference between a “will” and a “trust” and what the ideal situation is for each of these arrangements

