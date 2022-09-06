Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

What happens when your financial planning backfires or doesn’t account for the worst-case scenario?

Harold Evensky is a Certified Financial Planner ® who has some evergreen advice for investors. Harold meets with many investors who share the trait of being overconfident in their financial decisions. He explains how a financial planner, like himself, can help them see the big picture.

Today’s guest is Harold Evensky, a Certified Financial Planner ®. He explains how he helps clients prepare for ‘unplanned for’ circumstances. He uses a technique called “framing” to help investors look at the big picture and really understand what risk means. Often an investor’s overconfidence will cause them to ignore some very real possibilities.

Be warned: certainty and safety are not the same thing in financial planning!

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
