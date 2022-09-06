Photo Credit: courtesy

What happens when your financial planning backfires or doesn’t account for the worst-case scenario?

Harold Evensky is a Certified Financial Planner ® who has some evergreen advice for investors. Harold meets with many investors who share the trait of being overconfident in their financial decisions. He explains how a financial planner, like himself, can help them see the big picture.

Today’s guest is Harold Evensky, a Certified Financial Planner ®. He explains how he helps clients prepare for ‘unplanned for’ circumstances. He uses a technique called “framing” to help investors look at the big picture and really understand what risk means. Often an investor’s overconfidence will cause them to ignore some very real possibilities.

Be warned: certainty and safety are not the same thing in financial planning!

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast.