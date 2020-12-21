Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Can having a bad or good day affect your investment choices?

Before you decide to buy or sell that next stock ask yourself why you are doing it. Dr. Kate Levinson, author of Emotional Currency: A Woman’s Guide to Building a Healthy Relationship with Money and a licensed family therapist, shares the role that emotions play in financial decision making.

She and Doug explore the question of why many women avoid financial responsibilities in their day-to-day life. She tries to empower women to take an interest in their financial situations. Everyone is vulnerable, and it’s important to recognize that even the wisest decisions might not turn out how we want.

Learn how to build a positive relationship with your money!

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
