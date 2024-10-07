Photo Credit: courtesy

Estate planning may sound like a snooze but there’s one powerful document you can’t afford to ignore: the enduring power of attorney. In this episode, Doug Goldstein and Mirit Hoffman uncover why this single document is your secret weapon for staying in control of your finances and healthcare, even when life throws unexpected curveballs. Plus, discover how to avoid the headaches of guardianship, and why all cross-border investors need to have their assets covered on both sides of the ocean. Whether you’re managing U.S. or Israeli assets, this episode will show you how to protect your future like a pro.

Key Takeaways:

Take charge of your future with an enduring power of attorney – it’s a game-changer for protecting your decisions!

Guardianship? No thanks! Learn how to avoid court-appointed headaches and stay in control.

Cross-border investor? Make sure your assets are covered both in the U.S. and Israel for total peace of mind.

Advertisement





The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https:⁠/⁠/goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

The information provided here is intended for educational purposes only and is not to be considered legal, tax, or investment advice. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not those of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.

Share this article on WhatsApp: