Photo Credit: MDA

At least two people were hurt Monday morning in a Hamas rocket attack launched from Gaza to mark the one-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023 massacre perpetrated by the terrorist group in southern Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces warned on Sunday that Hamas was likely to launch rocket attacks aimed at central Israel to mark the one-year anniversary of the group’s invasion and massive attack.

At least five rockets were fired from Khan Younis at central Israel, the IDF said. One landed in Holon; another in Kfar Chabad. Several others were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.

“We arrived at the scene quickly and saw two injured women who were fully conscious and suffering from minor shrapnel wounds,” Magen David Adom senior EMT Yossi Nabul reported.

“We provided them with initial medical treatment on-site and then transported them by MDA ambulance to the hospital, in mild condition. During the treatment, we understood that one of the injured had been inside a building and the other was in an open area nearby.”

The two injured women were taken to nearby Shamir Assaf HaRofe Medical Center.

Several others were treated as well for minor injuries acquired while racing for cover, and for severe anxiety.

Members of United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit treated a number of people who suffered from emotional shock,” United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Levy Yitzchak Goodman reported.

