Photo Credit: courtesy
Are you ready to take control of your cross-border finances like a pro?
In this episode, we tackle the challenges expats face with managing investments, handling multiple currencies, and staying ahead of regulatory headaches. Say goodbye to confusion and hello to clarity with tips to protect your wealth and make your money work for you. Whether you’re balancing dollars and shekels or safeguarding your accounts, this episode gives you the know-how to dominate your financial game.
Key Takeaways:

  • Discover the secrets to thriving financially as an expat.
  • Learn how to safeguard your U.S. accounts and stay ahead of regulations.
  • Master the art of diversification and currency management.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https:⁠/⁠/goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

The information provided here is intended for educational purposes only and is not to be considered legal, tax, or investment advice. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not those of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.

Advertisement


Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleDaf Yomi RANDOM Brain Teasers: Are ALL Jews Naturally Difficult? 
Next articleHouthi Drone Intercepted After Red Alert Sends Residents Running in Netivot, Gaza Envelope
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel.