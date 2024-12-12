Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Red Alert sirens sent residents running in the Western Negev city of Netivot at around 8:55 am Thursday morning.

Within seconds, Red Alert sirens were also triggered in Sderot, Nir Am, Or HaNer, Gvar’am and other Gaza border communities.

Advertisement





“Sirens regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration were sounded in the areas of Netivot and communities near the Gaza Strip,” the IDF confirmed.



The drone, launched by the Houthis — Iran’s proxy in Yemen — was intercepted by the IDF shortly after.

About an hour earlier, a UAV was also launched “from the east” into southern Israel, the IDF said.

No physical injuries were reported in either attack.

This past Monday (Dec. 9) a combat drone struck the penthouse floor of a 15-story residential building in the central Israeli city of Yavne.

*דוברות עיריית יבנה:*

(שני, 9.12.24, 09:50) *פגיעת כטב"ם בבית מגורים* אנו מעדכנים כי מבדיקה ראשונית עולה כי מדובר בפגיעה של כטב"ם (כלי טיס בלתי מאויש) שפגע בבניין מגורים ללא התרעה. למרבה המזל, אין נפגעים, אך נגרם נזק לרכוש. ראש העיר, רועי גבאי, יחד עם הצוותים המקצועיים,… pic.twitter.com/twWumMrlHV — news iL (@newssil) December 9, 2024

No physical injuries were reported, although there was considerable damage to at least two apartments from the attack, which emanated from Yemen.

“From the east” is a euphemism used by Israel’s military to describe points of origin from Iraq and Yemen, where Iranian proxy groups thrive and periodically launch drone and missile attacks against the Jewish State.

Drone attacks are notoriously difficult to fend off, because the UAV often flies under the radar, making detection nearly impossible. The drone’s typically erratic flight pattern, which often changes to evade interception, is also difficult to intercept.

No injuries were reported in Thursday morning’s drone attack “from the east,” although sirens were activated in accordance with standard protocol.

Share this article on WhatsApp: