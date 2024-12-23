Photo Credit: courtesy

Let’s face it—scammers are getting sneakier, and your hard-earned money is their ultimate prize. Don’t let them win! Marketing guru Jay Schwedelson shares eye-opening insights into the clever tactics scammers use to grab your attention and trick you into risky decisions. Learn how to recognize these schemes and take control before they can do any damage. You’ll discover simple, no-nonsense strategies to keep your investments safe and your email inbox squeaky clean. This episode is packed with straight talk, practical advice, and a whole lot of “don’t fall for that!” moments.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https:⁠/⁠/goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

