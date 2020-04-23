Photo Credit: courtesy

In an unexpected twist, corona and the economic turndown may turn out to be a good thing for your pocketbook.

Even though you may be required to take distributions from your IRA account, as part of the U.S. economic stimulus package, Uncle Sam is allowing people to skip their 2020 required minimum distributions (RMDs).

This means that you may not have to sell your stocks at historic lows in order to raise cash to withdraw and pay taxes. Listen to this podcast for an explanation.

