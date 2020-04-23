Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

In an unexpected twist, corona and the economic turndown may turn out to be a good thing for your pocketbook.

Even though you may be required to take distributions from your IRA account, as part of the U.S. economic stimulus package, Uncle Sam is allowing people to skip their 2020 required minimum distributions (RMDs).

Advertisement

This means that you may not have to sell your stocks at historic lows in order to raise cash to withdraw and pay taxes. Listen to this podcast for an explanation.

For more information, visit the show notes at http://goldsteinongelt.com
________________________________________

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIn Time of Great Challenge a Hero Comes Along – From Jerusalem With Love [audio]
Next articleMDA to End COVID-19 Testing on May 1 – Israeli HMOs Taking Over
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...