Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

If you are one of the millions of people who live outside of America and have an American brokerage account, you are a cross-border investor. Despite the scale of cross-border investing, many Americans living abroad find their American brokerage firms asking them to close their investment accounts because they have a foreign address.

Fortunately, there are financial institutions dedicated to help cross-border investors.

Advertisement

David Kuenzi is the founder of Thun Financial Advisors, an American brokerage firm specializing in cross-border investing. As a Certified Financial Planner David understands the need expats have for cross-border investment advice. David explains why the FBAR is so important for international tax compliance, and suggests looking at your investments as more than just a currency value. Listen for insights as to what cross-border investors should do with their money.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLast Surviving Liberator of Auschwitz David Dushman Dies at 98
Next articleFounder of Hezbollah Ali Akbar Mohtashamipur Dies of Corona Complications
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...