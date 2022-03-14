Photo Credit: courtesy

This week Doug discusses what are the key elements in a strong and healthy relationship. Most people think its “talking to one another”. But when is it right not to talk about money? Efraim Goldstein, Doug’s son, and happily married for two years and looking to continue to strengthen his marriage, asks the questions all newlyweds should know.

• When is it the best time to talk to your partner about your financial goals?

• Find out how to plan with your spouse for long term and short-term personal and financial goals

• How can you invest without emotion if all the big choices in life come down to emotions?

Efraim is a first-year business student, former IDF officer, and an entrepreneur, running the “Day with an Officer” business. Contact him at: efraim@goldstein.co.il

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show