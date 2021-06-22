Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

There isn’t a formula for financial success, but there are steps you can take to achieve financial stability. The step are your “financial plan” – and everyone’s financial plan looks different.

Doug explains how a financial advisor should guide you towards success through a deep understanding of your financial position.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and downloadable resources, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
