Doug Goldstein

For nearly two years investors faced the chaos of Coronavirus. Today, we’re facing the chaos caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

We can’t predict how either of these two events will end, but we do know that sometime in the future there will be more chaos wreaking havoc on the market.

What should an investor do when the markets tumble?

There have always been wars, plagues, and major upheavals, and yet some people have made money while investing in turbulent times. Join Doug to understand the techniques of some of the best investors who have made money by viewing their portfolio over the long-term. Should you be panicking now or looking for opportunities? If you need help with your own portfolio, and want to know how to invest in a crisis, make sure you speak to your financial advisor or get in touch with Doug and start a conversation.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and other resources, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
