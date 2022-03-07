Photo Credit: courtesy

For nearly two years investors faced the chaos of Coronavirus. Today, we’re facing the chaos caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

We can’t predict how either of these two events will end, but we do know that sometime in the future there will be more chaos wreaking havoc on the market.

What should an investor do when the markets tumble?

There have always been wars, plagues, and major upheavals, and yet some people have made money while investing in turbulent times. Join Doug to understand the techniques of some of the best investors who have made money by viewing their portfolio over the long-term. Should you be panicking now or looking for opportunities? If you need help with your own portfolio, and want to know how to invest in a crisis, make sure you speak to your financial advisor or get in touch with Doug and start a conversation.

