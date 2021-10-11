Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Financial planners frequently meet with folks who want to invest for growth. After all, who doesn’t want to see their portfolio grow? But, growth also means capital gains tax. Are there any investments that encourage portfolio growth but have limited tax liability?

On today’s show, Doug answers a listener question about investing for growth. “Jeff” asks if there are investments that encourage portfolio growth, but have little tax liability. While an investment advisor, and not a tax advisor, Doug answers several aspects of the question:

– Are there conservative investments that offer reasonable growth?
– What are the common mistakes people make when investing for growth?
– What is the best way to minimize tax on your investment?

One way to invest for growth is through a SMA – a Separately Managed Account.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. To watch a short clip on “What is a SMA – Separately Managed Account”, go to the link in the show notes at http://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
