Doug Goldstein

What is the first thing you should do after you inherit your parents’ stock portfolio?

Start with a financial planning outlook.

Take a moment to think about your own needs, and determine if the inherited stocks meet those needs.

If not, then decide how to sell them and what to invest in instead.

The important thing is that even though at one time the assets were your parents’ stock, you don’t need to keep the assets invested in the same stocks that they did. Instead, you should create a portfolio based on your current situation, including your own tax obligations.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
