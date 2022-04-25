Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Rocket fire was aimed at northern Israel from Lebanon shortly after midnight Sunday night. According to the IDF Spokesperson, in response to the rocket launch from Lebanon, IDF artillery fighters attacked open areas in southern Lebanon and near the area from which the shooting was carried out using dozens of artillery shells. In addition, an infrastructure target was attacked.

צה”ל: “בתגובה לשיגור הרקטה מלבנון מוקדם יותר הלילה, לוחמי התותחנים תקפו באש, שטחים פתוחים בדרום לבנון ובסמוך למרחב ממנו בוצע הירי באמצעות עשרות פגזי ארטילריה. בנוסף, נתקפה מטרת תשתית”@rubih67

(צילום: דובר צה”ל) pic.twitter.com/yIVLD9Mrd6 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 25, 2022

“A short time ago, one launch was identified from Lebanese territory to Israeli territory that landed in open territory,” the IDF said in a statement early Monday morning.

“In accordance with the policy of Home Front Command, no warning was activated in the area” because the rocket was not headed towards a populated area.

However, imagery from the area clearly shows two launches.

At least one rocket, reported to be a Grad missile, landed between the Western Galilee communities of Shlomi and Matzuva.

Explosions were heard by residents in Shlomi, which is located on Israel’s border with Lebanon.

There were no casualties or damage reported, and Home Front Command instructed residents to continue with their normal, full routine.

IDF personnel continued to search the area for a second impact.

Seven rockets have been fired at Israeli civilians over the past 15 days.

It’s not yet clear who was behind the rocket fire this time. However, it is believed the attack came from a local cell of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Security sources and eyewitnesses reported the missile was launched from the Ras al-Ain area south of Tyre, according to the Al-Jadid Arab news outlet.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar likewise reported a rocket was fired from an area south of the Lebanese city of Tyre.

Similar information was reported by A-Nahar, which said two missiles were fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.