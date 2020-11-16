Photo Credit: courtesy

Brian Preston and Bo Hanson, co-hosts of the Money Guy Show, share the microphone with Doug, our favorite Money Guy, to discuss why and how should you evaluate, and re-evaluate, your investment risk profile as life changes.

“How much risk can your situation handle?” is a very different question than “How much risk can you handle?”

There’s a significant difference between risk tolerance and risk capacity. Learn what the difference is, and how to adjust your portfolio and emotional expectations for both.

Given enough time, the markets may recover, but do you have enough time in your own plan to recover from potential loss?

While protecting yourself against risk, keep in mind that “today’s dollars” have a different value than “future dollars.” $100 of today’s dollars might not fill your future shopping cart, so plan accordingly.

