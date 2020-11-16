Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Brian Preston and Bo Hanson, co-hosts of the Money Guy Show, share the microphone with Doug, our favorite Money Guy, to discuss why and how should you evaluate, and re-evaluate, your investment risk profile as life changes.

“How much risk can your situation handle?” is a very different question than “How much risk can you handle?”

There’s a significant difference between risk tolerance and risk capacity. Learn what the difference is, and how to adjust your portfolio and emotional expectations for both.

Given enough time, the markets may recover, but do you have enough time in your own plan to recover from potential loss?

While protecting yourself against risk, keep in mind that “today’s dollars” have a different value than “future dollars.” $100 of today’s dollars might not fill your future shopping cart, so plan accordingly.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
