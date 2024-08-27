Photo Credit: courtesy

Managing capital gains taxes is a critical aspect of financial planning, especially for cross-border investors with U.S. brokerage accounts who may be dealing with two (or more) tax jurisdictions. This episode explains the importance of understanding realized and unrealized gains, highlighting how misinterpreting these can lead to unexpected and often costly tax bills.

The discussion focuses on the significance of proactively managing your portfolio and using key documents like your 1099 and December statements to ensure accurate tax filings.

By reviewing these documents carefully and working closely with your accountant, you can avoid common pitfalls and optimize your tax strategy.

This episode also emphasizes the value of a collaborative approach between you, your financial advisor, and your accountant to minimize your tax liability effectively.

Key Takeaways:

Understand the difference between realized and unrealized gains to optimize your tax planning.

Always review both your 1099 and December statements to ensure accurate tax filing.

Collaborate with your accountant and financial advisor to develop a proactive strategy for minimizing capital gains taxes.

Looking to dive deeper into tax-smart investing? Visit our blog for expert insights and strategies tailored for cross-border investors at https:⁠/⁠/goldsteinongelt.com

