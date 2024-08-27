Photo Credit: Kate Ausburn

The Australian Green Party, which holds 4 out of 151 seats in the House of Representatives and 11 out of 76 in the Senate, appointed their deputy leader, Senator Mehreen Faruqi, to a Senate Committee of Inquiry into antisemitism on university campuses.

One Liberal Party MP, Julian Leeser, suggested Faruqi was possibly not the best appointment to a committee investigating antisemitism, seeing as she is, you know, a rabid antisemite. He told J-Wire that she would undermine the integrity of the committee, “given her history of vile anti-Jewish behavior and rhetoric.” He said he “questioned her motives for joining this committee solely for the purpose of this inquiry,” wondering, “What reason would Senator Faruqi have for purposely inserting herself into this inquiry?”

Good question.

On October 9, 2023, Faruqi criticized the decision to illuminate Parliament House in the blue and white of the Israeli flag to show solidarity with the people of Israel in the wake of Hamas atrocities two days earlier. Faruqi tweeted: “One colonial government supporting another. What a disgrace. #FreePalestine.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Faruqi of “trying to play politics with this issue.”

Faruqi responded, “Throwing bombs of white phosphorus is not defending yourself, denying 2.3 million people of food, water, electricity, fuel is not defending yourself.”

On November 6, 2023, Faruqi led her Greens colleagues in a Senate walkout, protesting the Albanese government’s refusal to call for a ceasefire to the 2023 Israel–Hamas war. She called the government “Gutless, heartless, cowards,” adding, “You are watching the massacre of thousands of Palestinians by Israel, and you are not condemning Israel, you refuse to call for an immediate ceasefire.”

Yes, the same Mehreen Faruqi, pictured in this ugly display of antisemitism pic.twitter.com/sDf9GRXWb9 — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) August 26, 2024

On November 30, 2023, Faruqi tweeted and then deleted a photo on Instagram (see above) of a pro-Hamas rally in Sydney next to a sign showing an Israeli flag tossed into a trash bin, with the caption, “Keep the world clean.”

Mehreen Saeed Faruqi, 59, is a Pakistani-born Australian who has served as Senator for New South Wales since August 15, 2018, representing the Greens. She had previously served in the New South Wales Legislative Council between June 2013 and August 2018. Since June 2022, Faruqi has served as Deputy Leader of the Australian Greens.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) has been notably outspoken in its criticism of Faruqi’s absurd appointment. Co-chief executive Alex Ryvchin suggested Faruqi’s participation in the inquiry undermines the entire process.

“The Greens are no strangers to antisemitism, but Senator Faruqi’s involvement in an inquiry into university antisemitism jeopardizes the commission’s integrity and further endangers victims of antisemitism,” Ryvchin stated.

He also cautioned that her presence on the committee might discourage victims of antisemitism from coming forward, thereby increasing their vulnerability. “The Greens have effectively served as the parliamentary arm of the anti-Israel movement, materially supporting groups involved in antisemitic actions, along with their own regrettable behavior toward our community,” he said.

And there was this:

After careful consideration, Mehreen Faruqi has assembled a dedicated team to assist in completing her review on anti-semitism. The team will work hard to identify and provide support to those in need. pic.twitter.com/sLSJchcKo6 — Australian Greens (Parody) (@GreensAU2) August 27, 2024

