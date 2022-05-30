Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

This week Doug discusses what are the key elements in a strong and healthy relationship. Most people think its “talking to one another”. But when is it right not to talk about money? Efraim Goldstein, Doug’s son, and happily married for two years and looking to continue to strengthen his marriage, asks the questions all newlyweds should know.

• When is it the best time to talk to your partner about your financial goals?
• Find out how to plan with your spouse for long term and short-term personal and financial goals
• How can you invest without emotion if all the big choices in life come down to emotions?

Advertisement

Efraim is a first-year business student, former IDF officer, and entrepreneur, running the “Day with an Officer” business. Contact him at: efraim@goldstein.co.il

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNo Rainbow’s End for Jews of Oz
Next articleIsrael to Sign Free Trade Agreement with UAE
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...