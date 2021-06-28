Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Your IRA (Individual Retirement Account) is a great retirement tool. Are you using it in the most efficient manner?

Kirk Chisholm, Principal of the Innovative Advisory Group, shares some common misconceptions and mistakes people make with their IRA account.

Kirk explains the difference is between a standard account and a self-directed account. He encourages investors to consider the self-directed approach because of its flexibility. He stresses the importance of understanding your investments and knowing your options. Listen now learn how to use an IRA account to its fullest potential.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
