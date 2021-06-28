Photo Credit: courtesy

Your IRA (Individual Retirement Account) is a great retirement tool. Are you using it in the most efficient manner?

Kirk Chisholm, Principal of the Innovative Advisory Group, shares some common misconceptions and mistakes people make with their IRA account.

Kirk explains the difference is between a standard account and a self-directed account. He encourages investors to consider the self-directed approach because of its flexibility. He stresses the importance of understanding your investments and knowing your options. Listen now learn how to use an IRA account to its fullest potential.

