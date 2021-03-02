Photo Credit: courtesy

People first, then money, then things.

Suze Orman, one of America’s most recognized personal finance experts, and I discuss why men and women have different financial priorities. Why is that men and women tend to handle money differently? Is it true that women are better at investing than men?

Learn why fear, shame, and anger are the internal obstacles to wealth, and why your self-worth and your net-worth are connected. Can money make you feel more secure? Do you agree with Suze when she says, “If you feel less than, you’ll spend more than.”

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show