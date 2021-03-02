Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

People first, then money, then things.

Suze Orman, one of America’s most recognized personal finance experts, and I discuss why men and women have different financial priorities. Why is that men and women tend to handle money differently? Is it true that women are better at investing than men?

Learn why fear, shame, and anger are the internal obstacles to wealth, and why your self-worth and your net-worth are connected. Can money make you feel more secure? Do you agree with Suze when she says, “If you feel less than, you’ll spend more than.”

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
