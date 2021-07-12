A global savings glut occurs when investors drive down interest rates. Is this trend coming to an end, meaning interest rates will climb? Do higher interest rates bring inflation?

Today’s guest, Will Denyer, an economist at the financial research company Gavekal, explains how the global savings glut impacts inflation… and your pocketbook.

Advertisement



What would you do if the market was flat?

Generally, the markets are volatile, and smart investors try to mitigate risk by diversifying their assets. Asset allocation strategies try to protect your assets, no matter how the market turns. Have you ever asked yourself how your portfolio would do if the market was flat?

Doug created a one-page resource to help you. Tricks to Making and Maintaining a Smart Asset Allocation designed to help investors better manage their asset allocation.

Doug also helps a listener learn more about their 401k account. For more information about Separately Managed Accounts.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes, downloadable resources, or contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show