Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Many successful family businesses also have a strong family culture. How are the two related, and how do you shape your family culture?

Mitzi Perdue grew up in one family business and married into another. Mitzi shares how her father, founder of Sheraton Hotel, created a strong foundation for his family and encouraged a positive family culture, and how she and her husband, Frank (think chicken!) built their own family culture. She discusses both business and how to become a better family unit.

Advertisement

The author of How to Make Your Family Business Last: Techniques, Advice, Checklists, and Resources for Keeping the Family Business in the Family, Mitzi explains how a strong family culture improves all forms of communication, but most importantly, makes having financial discussions easier.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleChad Gadya: The Post-Election Process from Voting to New Government
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...