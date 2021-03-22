Photo Credit: courtesy

Many successful family businesses also have a strong family culture. How are the two related, and how do you shape your family culture?

Mitzi Perdue grew up in one family business and married into another. Mitzi shares how her father, founder of Sheraton Hotel, created a strong foundation for his family and encouraged a positive family culture, and how she and her husband, Frank (think chicken!) built their own family culture. She discusses both business and how to become a better family unit.

The author of How to Make Your Family Business Last: Techniques, Advice, Checklists, and Resources for Keeping the Family Business in the Family, Mitzi explains how a strong family culture improves all forms of communication, but most importantly, makes having financial discussions easier.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show