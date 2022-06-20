Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

In this week’s show, Doug and Efraim talk about how bonds are affected by inflation and interest rates. What are the differences between high and low-interest rates, and what causes them to change?

Doug explains why when the government is concerned about the economy, the Fed lowers the interest rates which affects the banks and allows them to lend more money to companies and individuals… who will hopefully spend that money and strengthen the economy. While the theory sounds good, in reality, this is exactly what increases inflation.
Keep listening to learn about what the dangers of inflation are, and what governments can actually do to negate inflation.

Advertisement

Inflation eats away at a bond’s value, because the initial dollars you put are worth less than when the bond matures in an environment.

Some folks feel that by buying TIPs (Treasury Inflation Protected bonds) they are protected from inflation. Listen to find out if this is true or just a myth.

Efraim is a first-year business student, former IDF officer, and an entrepreneur, launching the “Day with an Officer” business. Contact him at: efraim@goldstein.co.il

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleStatus Update: Western Life Sanctity in 2022
Next articleReport: Lapid to Take Over as Government Dissolves Next Week
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...