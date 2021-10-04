Photo Credit: courtesy

Why is it important to have a will, if it only comes into play after you no longer are alive?

Russell Mayer, an estate attorney based in Israel, explains how the law distributes an investor’s assets after their death and why having a valid will makes a difference. Doug and Russell examine how a will works and who needs to be involved in creating it. Russell stresses the importance of each spouse having a separate will (some things just aren’t meant to be shared!). The death of a loved one is difficult, but the dividing assets doesn’t have to be emotionally wrought experience. Determining what arrangements you want for your family before you pass can save a lot of potential legal battles.

Advertisement



In today’s episode, Doug outlines three decisions you should not make when receiving an inheritance. Download a checklist of the paperwork you’ll need to claim your inheritance here.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show