Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Why is it important to have a will, if it only comes into play after you no longer are alive?

Russell Mayer, an estate attorney based in Israel, explains how the law distributes an investor’s assets after their death and why having a valid will makes a difference. Doug and Russell examine how a will works and who needs to be involved in creating it. Russell stresses the importance of each spouse having a separate will (some things just aren’t meant to be shared!). The death of a loved one is difficult, but the dividing assets doesn’t have to be emotionally wrought experience. Determining what arrangements you want for your family before you pass can save a lot of potential legal battles.

Advertisement

In today’s episode, Doug outlines three decisions you should not make when receiving an inheritance. Download a checklist of the paperwork you’ll need to claim your inheritance here.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleINTO THE FRAY: Lapid on Gaza – Stupid is as Stupid Does
Next articleMeretz Health Minister Leaves Corona Cabinet Meeting to Meet PA Chief Mahmoud Abbas
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...