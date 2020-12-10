Photo Credit: Pixabay

Orly speaks about the danger of a fraudulent elections. She explains how important “WHO” is the leader of the free world. She also mentions the upcoming Israeli elections. Orly also blesses the world in this time of holiday season with a very meaningful Hanukkah.

