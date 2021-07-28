Photo Credit: Pixabay

The world is coming to the line of understanding. In this exciting show Orly interviews Rabbi Shlomo Katz who is ALSO a singer. He has a very important blessing to the world. Orly also talks about world peace, and how we should all stop fighting and take care of the world God gave us.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHave I Been Here Before? What Kabbalah teaches about Reincarnation – The Science of Kabbalah [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...