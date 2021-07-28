This week Rabbi Yitzchak discusses the very interesting and often misunderstood concept of reincarnation. Kabbalah has much to teach about the soul, and its need for rectification as it relates to the Torah and Mitzvot. If you have ever been interested in the subject, this might be the show that will help you to understand.
