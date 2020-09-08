In this show we speak with former Member of Knesset Rabbi Dov Lipman about his personal story of Aliyah and the imperative to bring the Jews from around the globe finally home.
Advertisement
In this show we speak with former Member of Knesset Rabbi Dov Lipman about his personal story of Aliyah and the imperative to bring the Jews from around the globe finally home.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/israel-unplugged/jews-dont-belong-in-exile-israel-unplugged-audio/2020/09/08/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: