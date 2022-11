Photo Credit: Pixabay

This week Steven and Matt return to the airwaves after visiting each other’s countries and take on the world of Jew hatred and how not to handle it. In Germany KFC sends out message to encourage people to celebrate the anniversary of Kristallnacht by enjoying a crispy chicken. Jew hater Gigi Hadid leaves Twitter because, now that Elon Musk owns it, it’s a cesspool of hate. All this and more on this week’s Lighten Up.