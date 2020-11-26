Photo Credit: Pixabay

Howie looks at the Satmar Community’s’ defiance of Covid-19 rules. He asks what happened to the Jewish concept of Shining light onto the Communities?
In the last half of the show: Jonathan Pollard has been freed. Howie also looks at the Pollard case and his freedom.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleGirl Power! – From Jerusalem With Love [audio]
Next articleWARNING: Not for the Weak at Heart!
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...