Howie looks at the Satmar Community’s’ defiance of Covid-19 rules. He asks what happened to the Jewish concept of Shining light onto the Communities?
In the last half of the show: Jonathan Pollard has been freed. Howie also looks at the Pollard case and his freedom.
