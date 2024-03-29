Living one’s Judaism is very different than knowing/reading about tenets of faith. Dwelling in the land of Israel provides technicolor insights to Torah observance, tethering us to our history, culture and traditions.
Advertisement
Living one’s Judaism is very different than knowing/reading about tenets of faith. Dwelling in the land of Israel provides technicolor insights to Torah observance, tethering us to our history, culture and traditions.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/pull-up-a-chair/experience-vs-theory-pull-up-a-chair-audio/2024/03/29/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: