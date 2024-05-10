Is ‘holiness’ conferred or merited? The soldiers and citizens of Israel remain determined and hopeful, despite a seemingly endless “trial by fire”!
Advertisement
Is ‘holiness’ conferred or merited? The soldiers and citizens of Israel remain determined and hopeful, despite a seemingly endless “trial by fire”!
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/pull-up-a-chair/the-cost-of-holiness-pull-up-a-chair-audio/2024/05/10/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: