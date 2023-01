Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie interviews Jason Lipstein (Montreal – Haifa) who made aliyah with his family just a few months ago, Summer 2022. Jason tells his story of coming to Israel 20 years ago on Birthright, returning to Montreal, and being found by Messianic Jews who were trying their utmost to convert him. Luckily, Jason’s mother sent him to her Rabbi for help and Jason became a more Torah observant Jews. He eventually met his wife in a Torah class and years later, they moved to Israel.