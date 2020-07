Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie speaks with two first-generation Americans about their upcoming move to Israel; Moshe Dejman from Baltimore, originally from Venezuela and Yael Julenov from Brooklyn, originally from the USSR; their views, their persistence; all inspiring and motivating. In the third segment, Nat speaks with Zezy Fuld about the climate in the Five Towns now, the aliyah interest is rising, and the Rabbis are openly telling their communities “make an exit plan.”