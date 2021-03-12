Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie begins by discussing a recent movie, and how each of us has the power to make important decisions; First guest is Arthur Miller, author of “Because it’s Israel, An Aliyah Odyssey” who discusses his first taste of Israel in 1968, and his eventual aliyah 35 years later; Next guest is returning guest Aleeza Bracha Ben Shalom, here only a week with her family, and managing to register for all the necessary services, part of every oleh’s process. Her attitude is very positive and nothing gets this lady down!