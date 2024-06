Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie speaks with Moshe Dejman…oleh from Baltimore who made aliyah in 2020. Moshe was on the show four years ago before moving to Israel. He recaps his reasons citing the changing American political and societal atmosphere which continue to deteriorate. Moshe clearly states that his decision gave him an edge to settling into his new life in Israel. Note, he made the decision and subsequent move in a span of three months(!)