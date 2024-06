Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show, Tamar speaks with Dr. Francisco Gil-White about WHO Israel is dealing with in the Gaza-Israel war. A FASCINATIONG and eye-opening interview that you will want to share!

Find more from Dr. G0l-White on:

Substack: franciscogilwhite.substack.com/

and his website:

www.ManagementOfReality.com