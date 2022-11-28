Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie meets with Dani Abell, who moved to Israel in 2011 right after finishing college and getting married. We trace Dani’s life from learning at Hesder Yeshivah in Shalavim, to Ramot where he has been for the past 5 years with his wife Lea and 4 children. Dani is a teacher, Lea is a Social Worker, and they noticed English-speaking Olim in Ramot were having an identity challenge…they were not fully integrated into Israeli society. Dani decided to do something to fix it, and he has spearheaded a project to infuse the community with Israeli culture via two young Israeli couples, to interact and help with the olim youth. To learn more and help go to jgive.com/new/en/ils/donation-targets/82687