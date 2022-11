Photo Credit: Pixabay

‘The Extremist’, is not such an extremist! …regarding Itamar Ben Gvir

Also,

An FTX Update

A Ukraine update

‘Last week to this’

and

Arctic frontiers & other bits affecting you

-with guest:

Advertisement



Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec