Photo Credit: NATALIE SOPINSKY

Natalie opens by describing a surprise birthday party her friends gave her, and how even as an immigrant you can build a good life in Israel; she continues explaining the feeling of being an outsider, but knowing that Israel is our home and the “price” we pay, (being an immigrant forever), is worth it, and you must focus and build a life. Natalie’s guest is Shira Ben Avraham, a musician and olah chadash from S. Africa, who converted to Judaism in her late 20s, moved to Israel soon afterwards, married and made aliyah all within her first year of living in Israel. Today Shira lives with her family in Pardes Chanah and has just released her first song…listen here: youtu.be/e30-1scVnMQ