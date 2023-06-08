Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie brings on the show mortgage consultant Yoni Hyman, to share the ins and outs of buying a home in Israel; Yoni explains people are buying like crazy in Israel now….either for a place to live immediately, or for an investment. When they find a community they like, but cannot afford to buy, they rent, and in the meantime, buy someone elsewhere as an investment. Then, in 3-4 years, they sell it for a profit and either reinvest somewhere else or buy a home where they actually want to live. Not all english speakers live in Mod’iin, Renana or Jerusalem. There are other communities you may not be familiar with also with English speaking communities such as Ma’alot, Katzrin and Carmei Gat. For more information contact Natalie@israelnewstalkradio.com or Yoni at yoni@hymanconsulting.co.il