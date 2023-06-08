<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BOWj_sDZTnc?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Devorah Sisso is an internationally acclaimed Torah educator, motivational speaker and life coach. She is also a single, divorced mom with two kids. Listen to what she has to say about divorce–preventing it, and when you can’t prevent it, listen to what she has to say about mourning your loss and then reclaiming yourself. Devorah talks about others being a mirror for ourselves. She also talks about a woman’s very serious need to fill her own cup and to be there for herself. Don’t stay in your pit! If you don’t see yourself, no one will see you!

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com