Devorah Sisso is an internationally acclaimed Torah educator, motivational speaker and life coach. She is also a single, divorced mom with two kids. Listen to what she has to say about divorce–preventing it, and when you can’t prevent it, listen to what she has to say about mourning your loss and then reclaiming yourself. Devorah talks about others being a mirror for ourselves. She also talks about a woman’s very serious need to fill her own cup and to be there for herself. Don’t stay in your pit! If you don’t see yourself, no one will see you!

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBuying a Home in Israel – Returning Home [audio]
Next articleThe Rationalist Spies – Parshat Shelach
Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR