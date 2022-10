Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie welcomes us to the program by recaping the past few weeks which were packed with Jewish holydays, Rosh HaShana, Yom Kippur and Sukkot. She then plays earlier recorded pieces where she shares some wisdom like “make a change in your life” and “in Israel, you can make your mark.” Natalie plays from the Israeli radio while driving, translating for us – giving us a taste of life in Israel.