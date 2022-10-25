Photo Credit: Abir Sultan / Flash 90

The Israeli division of internet giant Google is nearing completion of talks on a ten year lease for 20 floors in the ToHa 2 Tower building in Tel Aviv, at a hefty annual rent of NIS 90 million, Globes reported Tuesday.

The building, a joint development of Amot Investments Ltd. and Bayside Land Corp. (Gav Yam) at the corner of Yigal Alon and Tozeret Haaretz Streets in central Tel Aviv, is expected to be completed in 2026.

Google Israel, which has 2,000 employees in the Jewish State, is planning to lease 50,000 square meters in the building.

The company currently leases nine floors in the nearby Ampa Tower, on the same street.

Neither Google Israel, Amot or Gav Yam was willing to comment on the report.