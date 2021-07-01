Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie opens the show by referring to the tragedies abroad, specifically the Miami building collapse, and reflecting on the small joys in her life in Israel; first guest is Aleeza Bracha from Pardes Chana who describes her son’s first birthday in Israel, the party planning, and more. Next Lisa Rubin from Shiloh joins the show, and discusses her transformation from tourism-event-planner to matchmaker-event-planner for single Anglos in Israel. Lisa’s next event is a screening of the film “Talking to G-d” with a Q & A afterwards. For more info contact lisa at lisarubink@gmail.com