Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts off by reading fan mail and hate mail; Meet guest Reuven Mordechai Marantz who made aliyah from Boston in 2010 at age 33, single, and eventually found his wife, created a family, and found a career. Reuven grew up Reform, and was searching for meaning….when he asked the Jewish Agency a question, they wrote back “here’s how to make aliyah” and off he went! Reuven’s advice is “if you can make it anywhere in the world, you can certainly make it in Isreal – just take responsibility” Very no-nonsense!